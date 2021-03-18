All news

Global Sanitary Protection in Cameroon Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Towards the end of the review period, sanitary protection was becoming an increasingly competitive tissue and hygiene category. Traditionally, it has been the leading global sanitary protection brands that have held sway in Cameroon. Procter & Gamble’s Always has been a popular name for many years and has competed on the basis of strong distribution, wide availability and longstanding consumer loyalty. However, a lack of innovation in recent years, specifically in the area of organic towels, has…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
More intense competitive environment spurs the emergence of value-added products
Local companies work with NGOs to boost demand in rural areas
Promed seeks to improve its position by reducing costs via local manufacturing
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA

…continued

 

