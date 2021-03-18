All news

Global Sanitary Protection in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sanitary protection continued to see dynamic double-digit growth in current value terms in 2019. The category has huge potential in the market with almost a third of the population being women aged 12-54, which is the key demographic for sanitary protection. Furthermore, the penetration rate for sanitary protection remains low, with India having one of the lowest per capita consumption rates in the Asia-Pacific region. Most women continue to use makeshift alternatives such as old saris and rags,…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sanitary Protection in India
Euromonitor International
June 2020

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
India offers huge potential for sales of sanitary protection due to large target audience and low penetration
Environmental concerns lead to the development of green alternatives within sanitary protection
Global giants dominate but local and regional players look for opportunities
2020 AND BEYOND

