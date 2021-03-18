Global Sanitary Protection in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Growth experienced by sanitary towels in Thailand continued to be driven by demand for towels such as slim/thin/ultra-thin towels with wings, which continued to record the most impressive performance in both volume and current value terms in 2019, in addition to pantyliners. Both products are appreciated by the increasing number of women joining the workforce in the country due to changes in Thai society, in addition to younger women and those who enjoy more active lifestyles, and exercise or tr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106845-sanitary-protection-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aftercoolers-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-power-invertor-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Growth of sanitary protection continues to be driven by slim/thin/ultra-thin towels with wings as increasing number of women look for more discreet products

Unicharm strengthens leadership in 2019 due to innovation and marketing strategies

Japanese brands continue to build on strong reputation for quality and appreciation of culture

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Retail Sales of Towels by Type of Use: % Value 201

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105