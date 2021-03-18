All news

Global Skin Care in Mexico Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2019, skin care maintained similar dynamic current value growth to that seen the previous year. Despite the stagnant economy, the trend towards a new perception of beauty boosted sales. Rather than looking at beauty as the liberal use of make-up, women are looking at beauty as having healthy and nourished skin. This benefited moisturisers and treatments and facial cleansers, both mass and premium. For instance, liquid/cream/gel/bar cleansers saw double-digit current value growth thanks to the…

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Skin Care in Mexico

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Micellar water and face masks contribute strongly to growth

Premium and dermocosmetic products rise in popularity, and vitamin C is used in many launches

Unilever maintains its lead despite new entrants and innovative product launches

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within skin care

  ….….continued

