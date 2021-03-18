Global Smart Destinations to Tackle Over-tourism Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Over-tourism may be the buzz word of 2017 but it marks a watershed moment where there is a growing realisation in the travel industry that visitor numbers at all costs is no longer a sustainable strategy. Starting from the smart city template, destinations are adapting to challenges such as over-capacity and are harnessing the power of technology to this end. This report looks at some of the solutions including dispersal and mobility that are being used to spread the value of travel and tourism.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952690-smart-destinations-to-tackle-over-tourism

Euromonitor International’s Smart Destinations to Tackle Over-tourism global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cpv-solar-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-13

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-toilet-grab-bars-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TOC

Smart Destinations to Tackle Over-tourism

Euromonitor International

January 2018

Introduction

TIDE TURNING ON TOURISM

Barcelona Reaches Tipping Point

From Smart Cities to Smart Destinations

FROM SMART CITIES TO SMART DESTINATIONS

Future Outlook

Appendix..CONTINUE

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105