Global Soft Drinks Market Research Report 2024

This report analyses the market for soft drinks in Ethiopia. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Ethiopia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Ethiopia
Euromonitor International
February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary
Country Insight
Socioeconomic Trends
Logistics/infrastructure
Chart 1 Soft Drinks: Supermarket (a)
Chart 2 Soft Drinks: Supermarket (b)
Market Data
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel

……continued

