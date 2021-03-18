Global Soft Drinks Market Research Report 2024

This report analyses the market for soft drinks in Sri Lanka. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Sri Lanka report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034134-soft-drinks-in-sri-lanka

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-clindamycin-phosphate-cas-24729-96-2-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Sri Lanka

Euromonitor International

February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Country Insight

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/infrastructure

Chart 1 Soft Drinks: Traditional Grocery Retailer

Chart 2 Soft Drinks: Convenience Store

Market Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105