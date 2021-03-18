All news

Global Sokrat SPD in Personal Accessories (Ukraine) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In the forecast period, Sokrat SPD will focus its attention on maintaining its leading position among stationers/office supply stores. Its core areas will comprise assuring competitive pricing to its consumers and optimising its range to keep them interested and loyal. Opening new stores is likely in the long term once the economic situation in the country improves.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

SOKRAT SPD IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (UKRAINE)
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sokrat SPD: Key Facts
Summary 2 Sokrat SPD: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Chart 1 Sokrat SPD: Sokrat in Kiev
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Sokrat SPD: Competitive Position 2015

….….continued

