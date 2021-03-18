All news

Global Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. This yellowish-green gas crystallizes as bright orange crystals at −59 °C. As one of several oxides of chlorine, it is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

 MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Sterilization
Wastewater Treatment
Paper manufacturing
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
LANXESS
Tristel
Bio-Cide International
Beckart Environmental
TwinOxide International
Zychem Technologies

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
4.1.3 Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Sterilization
5.1.3 Wastewater Treatment
5.1.4 Paper manufacturing
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Malaysia Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 LANXESS
6.1.1 LANXESS Corporate Summary
6.1.2 LANXESS Business Overview
6.1.3 LANXESS Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 LANXESS Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 LANXESS Key News
6.2 Tristel

….….Continued

 

 

