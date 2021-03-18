Global Street Stalls/Kiosks in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Street Stalls/Kiosks in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020

Street stalls/kiosks saw a sever negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, recording heavy losses across transactions, outlets and foodservice value sales. The periods of lockdown were particularly damaging to players in this category as street stalls/kiosks relies heavily on on-the-go consumption. During the periods of lockdown, consumers were not permitted to leave their homes apart from for essential reasons, which limited potential footfall. Players were also subject to the closure…

Euromonitor International’s Street Stalls/Kiosks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Street Stalls/Kiosks in the United Arab Emirates

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category suffers from COVID-19 as consumers stay at home

Sales restricted by lack of tourism in 2020 as travel bans take effect

Leaders struggle to maintain shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Long road to recovery ahead for street stalls/kiosks

Recovery subject to the recovery of tourism as food trucks increase their presence

  ….….continued

