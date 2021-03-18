Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Surface care in Germany is influenced by the growing consumer demand for convenient and time-saving products, with an increasing number of people lacking spare time due to their busy working lives. Convenient products which shorten the cleaning time while still providing satisfactory results were in great demand in 2019, and sales witnessed slight current value growth due to the higher pricing of these products. Multi-purpose cleaners, which offers versatile products which can be used all around…

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Convenient and time-saving surface cleaners continue to drive sales

Sustainability continues to influence surface care sales

Kitchen cleaners maintains strong growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Procter & Gamble leads surface care thanks to its Swiffer brand

Private label continues to lead home care wipes and floor cleaning systems

Innovation and new product development remain key in attracting consumers

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Slow recovery in 2019: Innovation and efficiency are the main growth drivers

Cleaning is no longer a hassle: Germans enjoy their cleaning chores

Henkel AG & Co KGaA leads and grows stronger in 2019

Home care is becoming more natural and eco-friendlier

Forecast period performance of home care will remain limited

