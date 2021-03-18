All news

Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Surface care benefitted significantly in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 since people were spending more time at home and cleaning more often. Moreover, their attention to hygiene and determination to disinfect household and other surfaces intensified over the year as government, healthcare providers and media emphasised the need and consumers became better informed. As a result of the latter, home care disinfectant saw the highest, double-digit volume growth, and as a result of the former, multi-p…

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Belgium market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Belgium
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More home time and greater concern for hygiene brought on by COVID-19 leads to double-digit growth for several surface care categories in 2020
Sprays and wet wipes continue to generate high interest, with COVID-19 creating greater need for disposable wet wipes with disinfectant properties in 2020
Multi-purpose cleaners remain by far the most used surface care products in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Burst of volume growth for surface care brought on by the pandemic in 2020 is expected to diminish in 2021 as most people resume their normal routines
Demographic changes in Belgium, with more people moving to smaller living spaces, will continue to dampen demand for surface care over the forecast period
Surface care innovation is set to be centred on eco-friendly concentrated products and products with disinfectant attributes over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 11 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 12 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER

….….Continued

 

 

