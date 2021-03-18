Global Sweet Biscuits Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

There was severe flooding over a number of areas of the UK at the end of 2015 and start of 2016, with these also impacting leading sweet biscuits player United Biscuit’s production facilities in Carlisle. The factory was forced to close on 5 December 2015, which halted the company’s production of a number of products, including Ginger Nuts and a number of products from the McVitie’s range. These products were thus absent from store shelves for a number of months, only returning around the end…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

SWEET BISCUITS, SNACK BARS AND FRUIT SNACKS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Euromonitor International

July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2012-2016

….….continued

