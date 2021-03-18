All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene in Canada Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 has been strongly affecting all categories within tissue and hygiene in Canada in 2020. Whilst some of these changes are set to be short-lived, it is expected to take time for some categories to return to their normal growth pattern. Tissue and hygiene products are considered a basic need, and as consumers are spending more time at home, the general trend is that retail tissue and hygiene products are benefiting. Meanwhile, AFH tissue has encountered difficulties. The overall picture is…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Tissue and Hygiene in Canada
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Retail adult incontinence performs well, and e-commerce rises from a low base
Multinationals lead, but private label maintains its strength with innovation and quality
Stronger growth thanks to immigration and in the wake of COVID-19
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS

….….continued

