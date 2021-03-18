All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 has had a variable impact on retail tissue and hygiene in India but in terms of overall sales there is likely to be a dip in growth across most categories in 2020. Some areas such as sanitary protection and retail adult incontinence are expected to see only a limited impact with those who use these products generally viewing them as essential. Additionally, due to their essential nature, there was some initial stockpiling for these products at the start of the crisis and this resulted i…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Tissue and Hygiene in India

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Price remains a key factor in the development of tissue and hygiene in 2019

E-commerce has strong potential with it offering a range of benefits

Tissue and hygiene retains potential despite the challenges it faces

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

 

  ….….continued

