Global Tissue and HygieneMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After the strong results registered by the Regina and Nicky brands in retail tissue in Ireland during the review period, Intertissue aims to expand its product range with the launch of new products as well as focusing on the development of the Thirst Pockets brand through advertising and promotional campaigns. Product differentiation and the extension of its distribution network are set to remain the key factors behind the company’s success during the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Intertissue Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Intertissue Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Intertissue Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

