All news

Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the Kingdom, consumers in Saudi Arabia were more concerned with health and hygiene. In 2020, therefore, consumers in Saudi Arabia invested in good and effective toilet care products. Sales in toilet care were largely driven by heightened hygiene awareness in 2020 as consumers feared COVID-19 infection.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010780-toilet-care-in-saudi-arabia

 Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Saudi Arabia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-agriculture-products-rapid-test-service-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-c-2021-03-09

 

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-patient-safety-and-risk-management-software-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Toilet care boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers prioritise hygiene
Product innovation focuses on pack sizes and prices as consumers prioritise their spending
Consumers opt for convenient and easy to use toilet liquids/foam
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players set to develop new innovative products in the forecast period
Players to intensify promotional offers as supermarkets face pressure from e-commerce
Local brands on the rise in toilet care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

 

 

 CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

WTE(Waste-to-Energy)�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The WTE(Waste-to-Energy) Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential market […]
All news

Mosquito Control Services Market 2021: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Demands Analysis and Forecast till 2025

anita_adroit

“The research report on global Mosquito Control Services market provides insightful data about market and all the important aspects related to it. The up to date information of the factors like product knowledge, industry growth, end users, profitability, revenue, etc. included in the research report provide great help to vendors in the industry to expand […]
All news Energy News Space

Port Crane Market Future Business Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast by 2026

reportsweb

Global Port Crane Market Research Report 2020-2026 published by reportsweb shares a versatile overview of the market scenario including the present as well as the future state of the market. The report delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report throws light on the assessment of […]