Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Basically, every flush not happening at work happens at home. With more people staying at home during the day due to the COVID-19 lockdown and with many Belgian consumers continuing to work and study from home when restrictions were lifted, toilet care saw rapid growth in 2020. As it did throughout the review period, rim blocks saw the fastest volume and value growth, followed by toilet liquids/foam – still by far the largest category – and rim liquids.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010777-toilet-care-in-belgium
Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Belgium market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solar-carport-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-freelance-platforms-for-business-outsourcing-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Toilet Care in Belgium
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Toilet care benefits significantly in 2020 from people spending more time at home
Henkel focuses on promoting new packaging to gain higher penetration for its rim blocks, while Ecover and Frosch gain strength in toilet care with greater visibility
Harpic, Bref and Glorix brands respond to demand for more sustainable, environmentally friendly toilet care with new launches in gel and blocks over the year
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth will abate as people resume their normal routines outside of home, but volume and value sales of toilet care will exceed what they were before COVID-19
While sustainability and other ecological trends will drive innovation, manufacturers will likely focus their efforts in the direction of ITBs over the forecast period
While toilet care has less eco-friendly presence than other home care categories, newly launched products will boost the category’s growth prospects in this arena
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/