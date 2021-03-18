Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Basically, every flush not happening at work happens at home. With more people staying at home during the day due to the COVID-19 lockdown and with many Belgian consumers continuing to work and study from home when restrictions were lifted, toilet care saw rapid growth in 2020. As it did throughout the review period, rim blocks saw the fastest volume and value growth, followed by toilet liquids/foam – still by far the largest category – and rim liquids.

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Belgium market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Belgium

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Toilet care benefits significantly in 2020 from people spending more time at home

Henkel focuses on promoting new packaging to gain higher penetration for its rim blocks, while Ecover and Frosch gain strength in toilet care with greater visibility

Harpic, Bref and Glorix brands respond to demand for more sustainable, environmentally friendly toilet care with new launches in gel and blocks over the year

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth will abate as people resume their normal routines outside of home, but volume and value sales of toilet care will exceed what they were before COVID-19

While sustainability and other ecological trends will drive innovation, manufacturers will likely focus their efforts in the direction of ITBs over the forecast period

While toilet care has less eco-friendly presence than other home care categories, newly launched products will boost the category’s growth prospects in this arena

