Global Toilet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Despite increasing hygiene awareness and the need to follow deeper cleaning routines in the home as a result of the pandemic, an unstable economy and deceasing disposable incomes forced many Nigerians to use more affordable substitutes to toilet care including bleach, detergents or even other surface care products which offer lower unit prices in comparison. This resulted in declining demand for toilet care in 2020. Toilet care products are not seen as essential to many Nigerians, and tend to on…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Nigeria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Toilet Care in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dip in demand for toilet care in 2020, as increasingly price-sensitive consumers turn to more affordable options such as bleach
Underdeveloped category due to high unit prices
Harpic retains overall convincing leadership but local brand Hypo continues to make gains due to affordability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive performance predicted for toilet care due to economic recovery and demand for more specific products
Rising urbanisation and further demand for flush toilets will be supportive factors behind stronger demand for toilet care
Players likely to expand consumer reach through more affordable formats

