Global Toilet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Despite increasing hygiene awareness and the need to follow deeper cleaning routines in the home as a result of the pandemic, an unstable economy and deceasing disposable incomes forced many Nigerians to use more affordable substitutes to toilet care including bleach, detergents or even other surface care products which offer lower unit prices in comparison. This resulted in declining demand for toilet care in 2020. Toilet care products are not seen as essential to many Nigerians, and tend to on…

Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Nigeria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Toilet Care in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dip in demand for toilet care in 2020, as increasingly price-sensitive consumers turn to more affordable options such as bleach

Underdeveloped category due to high unit prices

Harpic retains overall convincing leadership but local brand Hypo continues to make gains due to affordability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive performance predicted for toilet care due to economic recovery and demand for more specific products

Rising urbanisation and further demand for flush toilets will be supportive factors behind stronger demand for toilet care

Players likely to expand consumer reach through more affordable formats

….continued

