Global Toilet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Due to the heightened interest in hygiene during 2020, toilet care has recorded a strong boost in growth, moving from a decline of 5% in 2019, to growth of 3%. As consumers were at home more often, they spend more time in the bathroom, increasing the frequency and use of toilet care products. Furthermore, due to the emphasis on hand hygiene and general hygiene during COVID-19, the importance of keeping everything as clean as possible was high. This led to consumers enhancing their regular cleani…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Norway market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Toilet Care in Norway

February 2021

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Enhanced cleaning routines result in positive growth for toilet care

Durability and efficiency boosts growth during the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading players limit the competition from new entries

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth remains positive, as the eco-friendly trend offers an opportunity for sales to grow

Private label gains ground, with more offerings from grocery retailers gaining shelf space

ITBs drive low levels of growth as the high unit price stifles sales

