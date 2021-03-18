Global Toilet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Toilet care performed strongly in 2020, with increased volume and value sales in 2020, as more cleaning is done to prevent COVID-19 spreading. Also, with people spending more time at home, this also increases cleaning activity. Toilet liquid/foams continued to be the strongest performer, in terms of value growth – mainly because it is the most economical product within toilet care.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947084-toilet-care-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Kazakhstan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-therapy-robot-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wearable-lifelogging-cameras-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Toilet Care in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More cleaning due to COVID-19 leads to increased volume sales

Global players maintain lead places, thanks to international reputation of top brands

Toilet liquids/foam proves biggest seller, thanks to ease-of-use and affordability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady value and volume growth over forecast period

Urbanisation and modern home designs boost popularity of specialist toilet care products

Rim blocks and ITBs also perform well, with good scope for innovation as premium products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)