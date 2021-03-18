All news

Global Toilet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Global Toilet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Toilet care performed strongly in 2020, with increased volume and value sales in 2020, as more cleaning is done to prevent COVID-19 spreading. Also, with people spending more time at home, this also increases cleaning activity. Toilet liquid/foams continued to be the strongest performer, in terms of value growth – mainly because it is the most economical product within toilet care.

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Kazakhstan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Toilet Care in Kazakhstan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More cleaning due to COVID-19 leads to increased volume sales
Global players maintain lead places, thanks to international reputation of top brands
Toilet liquids/foam proves biggest seller, thanks to ease-of-use and affordability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady value and volume growth over forecast period
Urbanisation and modern home designs boost popularity of specialist toilet care products
Rim blocks and ITBs also perform well, with good scope for innovation as premium products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

