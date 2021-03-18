All news

Global Traditional Grocery Retailers in Venezuela Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Since 2016, traditional grocery retailers enjoyed a better supply of products than supermarkets and hypermarkets. Importers, manufacturers and distributors continued to increase the delivery of products to the traditional channel since it reaches low-to-middle-income and low-income areas and small towns and rural areas of the country, and gained importance due to high inflation. At the same time, busy lifestyles make many middle- and upper-income consumers favour one-stop stores such as large su…

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Venezuela report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Food/Drink/Tobacco Specialists, Independent Small Grocers, Other Grocery Retailers.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines

Prospects

Traditional Channel Better Supplied Than Modern Channel in 2017

Traditional Channel Meets Specific Needs

Shortages of Inputs Cause Government Intervention To Increase

Competitive Landscape

Bakeries and Kiosks Are the Largest Component Within Traditional Channel

Stratification of Bakeries Becomes More Apparent in 2017

Independent Small Grocers Gains Share in 2017

Channel Data

Table 1 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 20…CONTINUE

 

