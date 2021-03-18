All news

Global Traditional Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Traditional Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Current value sales increased in 2020, in spite of lower disposable incomes due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. However, consumers were more price sensitive and switched to lower quality, cheaper brands. There was also supply issues throughout the year, especially in more isolated parts of the country, as companies found it difficult to transport goods across the country due to difficulties transporting goods between cities as a result of restrictions on movements and some wholesalers being…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798134-traditional-grocery-retailers-in-algeria

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Algeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-proteins-amino-acids-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Grocery Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialized-warehousing-and-storage-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Traditional Grocery Retailers in Algeria
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Restrictions on movements due to COVID-19 benefits traditional grocery retailers
The competitive landscape remains fragmented as there are no chained traditional grocery retailers
Traditional grocery retailers also face competition from outdoor markets, which continue to be integrated into some Algerians’ shopping habits
Traditional grocery retailers continue to lead, benefiting from convenient locations and long opening hours
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value sales dependent on quick recovery from COVID-19
Modern grocery retailing threatens traditional grocery retailing through being perceived by some as entertainment centres
Traditional grocery retailers compete against modern grocery retailers, through offering a better array of goods
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Traditional Grocery Retailers

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Quartz Oscillators Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Failong Crystal Technologies, Miyazaki Epson, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), Daishinku Corp (KDS), Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD), TXC, River Eletec

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Quartz Oscillators Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Quartz Oscillators Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information to help […]
All news News

Neurosurgery Software Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Neurosurgery Software Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Neurosurgery Software market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]
All news

Comprehensive Report on Organic Quinoa Seeds Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 |Adaptive Seeds, Territorial Seed Company, Victory Seeds, Hancock

a2z

  Organic Quinoa Seeds Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Organic Quinoa Seeds Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Organic Quinoa Seeds Market research […]