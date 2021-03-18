Global Traditional Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Current value sales increased in 2020, in spite of lower disposable incomes due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. However, consumers were more price sensitive and switched to lower quality, cheaper brands. There was also supply issues throughout the year, especially in more isolated parts of the country, as companies found it difficult to transport goods across the country due to difficulties transporting goods between cities as a result of restrictions on movements and some wholesalers being…

Traditional Grocery Retailers in Algeria

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on movements due to COVID-19 benefits traditional grocery retailers

The competitive landscape remains fragmented as there are no chained traditional grocery retailers

Traditional grocery retailers also face competition from outdoor markets, which continue to be integrated into some Algerians’ shopping habits

Traditional grocery retailers continue to lead, benefiting from convenient locations and long opening hours

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales dependent on quick recovery from COVID-19

Modern grocery retailing threatens traditional grocery retailing through being perceived by some as entertainment centres

Traditional grocery retailers compete against modern grocery retailers, through offering a better array of goods

