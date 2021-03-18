Global Traditional Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Current value sales increased in 2020, in spite of lower disposable incomes due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. However, consumers were more price sensitive and switched to lower quality, cheaper brands. There was also supply issues throughout the year, especially in more isolated parts of the country, as companies found it difficult to transport goods across the country due to difficulties transporting goods between cities as a result of restrictions on movements and some wholesalers being…
Restrictions on movements due to COVID-19 benefits traditional grocery retailers
The competitive landscape remains fragmented as there are no chained traditional grocery retailers
Traditional grocery retailers also face competition from outdoor markets, which continue to be integrated into some Algerians’ shopping habits
Traditional grocery retailers continue to lead, benefiting from convenient locations and long opening hours
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value sales dependent on quick recovery from COVID-19
Modern grocery retailing threatens traditional grocery retailing through being perceived by some as entertainment centres
Traditional grocery retailers compete against modern grocery retailers, through offering a better array of goods
