Global Traditional Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Traditional grocery retailers have faced harsh competition from modern grocery retailers in 2019, especially price-competition from giant players as well as discounter Lidl Lietuva UAB. Focusing on specialised products, the channel is not able to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. Moreover, its retailers do not operate large store networks, but rather several shops located in major cities. This competition has seen growth on a slow down across the review period, with it decrea…

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Lithuania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Traditional Grocery Retailers in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Traditional grocery retailers struggle to compete against the low prices and added convenience offered by modern grocery retailers
Traditional grocery retailers compete by focusing on their points of difference, offering specialised items and a personal service
Food culture may boost sales from traditional grocery retailers, who focus on quality above low prices
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

