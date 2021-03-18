Global Traditional Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Traditional grocery retailers have faced harsh competition from modern grocery retailers in 2019, especially price-competition from giant players as well as discounter Lidl Lietuva UAB. Focusing on specialised products, the channel is not able to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. Moreover, its retailers do not operate large store networks, but rather several shops located in major cities. This competition has seen growth on a slow down across the review period, with it decrea…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798144-traditional-grocery-retailers-in-lithuania

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Lithuania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-airless-packaging-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-emergency-transport-fan-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Traditional Grocery Retailers in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Traditional grocery retailers struggle to compete against the low prices and added convenience offered by modern grocery retailers

Traditional grocery retailers compete by focusing on their points of difference, offering specialised items and a personal service

Food culture may boost sales from traditional grocery retailers, who focus on quality above low prices

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105