Global Vending Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 vending had been under pressure, with value sales seeing a year on year decline throughout the review period. There were several factors behind this including the growing competition from convenience stores, the health and wellness trend, and declining smoking prevalence. Nevertheless, COVID-19 dealt a severe blow to vending with sales plummeting. There is a huge reliance placed on the busy on-the-go lifestyles of Japanese consumers for sales. However, with…

Euromonitor International’s Vending in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Vending, Tobacco Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Vending in Japan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vending sales suffer as consumers remain at home

Packaged drinks vending loses its appeal with consumers no longer in need of convenience

Manufacturers respond to hygiene concerns with new innovations

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Changing work culture expected to limit the recovery of vending

Innovation at the heart of vending

Vending players looking to expand their offer in response to changing consumer demands

….continued

