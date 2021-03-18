Global Violeta doo Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

All news

Having achieved the leading position in retail tissue and retail hygiene in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Violeta is now switching its focus to home care and personal care. The only area the company has not yet targeted in tissue and hygiene is the AFH channel. Managing so many different products will likely be a major challenge for Violeta over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

