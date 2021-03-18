All news

Global Where Consumers Shop Market Research Report 2024

While traditional store-based retailing, led by optical shops, is expected to retain significant influence over sales of eyewear, traditional channels will face rising pressure from the growing sophistication of internet retailing in sales of sunglasses, contact lenses and spectacle frames. Additionally, merger and acquisition activity at the highest levels of eyewear manufacturing and retailing will see the independent sector increasingly under pressure.

Euromonitor International’s Where Consumers Shop for Eyewear global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Eyewear market by pinpointing growth sectors, emerging trends, economic/lifestyle influences, highlights categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues that are driving growth. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the competitive landscape, which feeds into shaping marketing and distribution strategies. From the latest cosmetics and coloured contact lenses to prescription glasses and frames, Euromonitor International offers an incisive snapshot of the Eyewear industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop, regulatory shifts as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Where Consumers Shop for Eyewear
Euromonitor International
2/12/2020 3:30:00 AM
Industry Snapshot
Channel Shifts
Store-Based Channels
Top Four Trends Shaping the Industry
Non-Store Channels
Future Developments
Key Findings

……continued

