Global Wipes in Cameroon Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

At the end of the review period, baby wipes remained the dominant category of wipes in Cameroon. Many people use baby wipes for a wide variety of personal hygiene applications and while this has been very good news for baby wipes, it has presented barriers to the development of other wipes categories such as intimate wipes and facial cleansing wipes. Sales of baby wipes continue to benefit from Cameroon’s relatively high birth rate, rising income levels and increasing rate of urbanisation, which…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Baby wipes remains dominant as the high birth rate and rising incomes spur sales
Low prices likely to give local players a key advantage during the forecast period
International brands expected to focus on quality and cachet to compete
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
