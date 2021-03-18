Global Wipes in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Wipes remain seen as a non-essential luxury item by many consumers in India, with baby wipes being the dominant category in 2019. Baby wipes continued to see dynamic growth in 2019 with parents appreciating the convenience of these products, which are often used in conjunction with nappies/diapers/pants. Mounting concerns over hygiene have made parents more cautious about regularly cleaning their young children in order to avoid the spread of germs, with baby wipes not just used during nappy/dia…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Wipes in India

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Baby wipes dominate but sales remain limited in 2019

Modern retailing offers growth potential for wipes

Himalaya reaches new heights with trusted range of baby wipes

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

  ….….continued

