Global Wipes in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Parents were increasingly demanding that manufacturers of baby wipes made products more friendly in 2019. Most wipes contain alcohol content as opposed to pure water, which is perceived to be damaging to a baby’s sensitive skin. Parents were, therefore, demanding that players disclosed that their products have been formulated specifically mildly for a baby’s skin, and that the necessary quality checks have been undertaken. Manufacturers were therefore focused on producing products that are not o…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
The trend for hypo-allergenic, alcohol-free wipes increases in 2019, driving growth in both baby wipes and beauty wipes
International players lead the landscape, as 2019 innovations focus on minimising waste, convenient seals and various pack sizes
The share of e-commerce for wipes increases in 2019, as consumers appreciate the convenience of home deliveries
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
