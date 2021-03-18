Global Womenswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Womenswear experienced an abrupt fall in sales in 2020, the direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak, with many stores closed from March, for a three month period. While store openings showed a more positive outlook in May 2020, recovery was sluggish, as many consumers remained wary about socialising in public. In addition, the outbreak of the virus heightened price-sensitivity in the country, with some consumers out of work and others working from home, increasing financial insecurity. This resul…

Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Womenswear in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Womenswear declines as stores close and price-sensitivity increases

Sportswear performs well during the lockdown, as exercise routines continue

E-commerce rises as consumers appreciate the safer form of retailing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing working from home and cautious spending impacts sales

Retailers and brands focus on lifestyle concepts to help boost sales

The rising popularity of second-hand apparel challenges growth across the coming years

