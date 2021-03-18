All news

Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Euromonitor International’s Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to chang

Product coverage: Total Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence in Argentina
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

PAMI provides adult incontinence products
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Challenging economic conditions lead to reduced consumer purchasing power
Private label trend bolstered by consumer price-sensitivity
Bleak economic picture, but positive cultural trends for the development of tissue and hygiene
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-20

…continued

