Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence in Lithuania Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The category returned to value sales growth in 2019 after the legal regulations regarding Rx/reimbursement were amended in 2018. In 2018, the definition of incontinence in the healthcare system was revised, with a declaration that incontinence is an illness and not a parallel diagnosis. This means that patients now gain the right to reimbursement for adult incontinence, which historically was regarded as an issue related to other medical conditions. The switch not only allows patients to access.
Euromonitor International’s Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Total Adult Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Redefinition of incontinence in healthcare system is a game-changer
Retail brands also lead the prescription channel, with innovation strengthening
More consumers begin to invest in products specific to their condition
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence: Total Value MSP 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence: Total Value MSP Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Forecast Sales of Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence: Total Value MSP 2019-2024
Table 4 Forecast Sales of Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence: Total Value MSP Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Demand for adult incontinence on the rise as Lithuania ages
Domestic company Grigeo maintains leadership in undynamic landscape
Market set to bounce back from COVID-19 within a year, but depopulation challenges continue
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 5 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 6 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 7 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 8 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 9 Households 2014-2019
Table 10 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
…continued
