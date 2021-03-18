Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence in Lithuania Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The category returned to value sales growth in 2019 after the legal regulations regarding Rx/reimbursement were amended in 2018. In 2018, the definition of incontinence in the healthcare system was revised, with a declaration that incontinence is an illness and not a parallel diagnosis. This means that patients now gain the right to reimbursement for adult incontinence, which historically was regarded as an issue related to other medical conditions. The switch not only allows patients to access.

Euromonitor International’s Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Total Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Rx/Reimbursement Adult Incontinence in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

June 2020

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Redefinition of incontinence in healthcare system is a game-changer

Retail brands also lead the prescription channel, with innovation strengthening

More consumers begin to invest in products specific to their condition

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Demand for adult incontinence on the rise as Lithuania ages

Domestic company Grigeo maintains leadership in undynamic landscape

Market set to bounce back from COVID-19 within a year, but depopulation challenges continue

