Aqua Feed Additives Market – Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2029

Aqua Feed Additives: Market Outlook

Fish is considered as an important source of the proteins and vitamins for the human body. The fish is one of the best of meat for human consumption as it contains the lower fat level than any other type of meal. The fish meat consumption has various health benefits such as a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, and it also reduces the flat level in the human body which ultimately reduces the risks that are associated with obesity. The consumer’s preference for the consumption of the fish has shown the varying patterns in the past few years. These various factors are affecting the consumption pattern of the consumers which includes the availability of a variety of fish in the market, and changes in eating habits due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of fish consumption among consumers has boosted the demand for aqua feed additives in the global market.

The proteins are considered as the best supplements that are useful in reducing fats. The aquaculture also witnessing the increasing demand for protein as an additive ingredient in the aqua feed. The aqua feed additives also contain antibiotics that prevent the fish from any occurrence of bacterial diseases. But the use of antibiotics has witnessed the harmful effects on the human body and hence use of antibiotics as a feed additive in the aqua feed is banned in many countries across the globe.

Increasing Demand for Protein is Driving the Global Aqua Feed Additives Market

The awareness about the consumption of high nutritional food and its health benefits has increased the demand for the proteins across the globe. The consumer from the emerging countries in regions like South Asia and East Asia are opting for the proteins from the animal sources. This is expected to boost the demand for the fish meat and ultimately lead to a surge in the aqua feed additives market.

The manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancement in the amino acids nutritional technology. The application of amino acids nutritional technology is useful in constructing the environmental-oriented and functional aqua feed. The governments in the various countries are regulating the aqua feed and aqua feed additives and the strengthen regulation on reducing nitrogen level in the aqua feed is also anticipated to boost the aqua feed additives market across the globe.

Global Aqua Feed Additives Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the global aqua feed additives market has been segmented as,

Dry

Wet

Moist

On the basis of Species, the global aqua feed additives market has been segmented as,

Tilapia

Catfish

Sea Bass

Trout

Shrimps

Salmon

Mollusks

Crabs

Others

On the basis of Type, the global aqua feed additives market has been segmented as,

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins

Enzymes

Antibiotics

Probiotics

Acidifiers

Others

Global Aqua Feed Additives Market: Market Participants

The market participants in the global aqua feed additives market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Altech, Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Purina Animal Nutrition, and Ridley Corporation Ltd among the other manufacturers in the aqua feed additives market.

Opportunities for the Market Participants in the Global Aqua Feed Additives Market

The aqua feed additives market is driven by various factors such as, growing fish meat consumption and increasing processed seafood products across the globe. The demand for efficient and high-quality aqua feed is increasing due to the growth in the aquaculture industry across the globe. This has ultimately increased the demand for high-quality aqua feed additives for the aquaculture across the globe.

The emerging countries from regions like South Asia and East Asia have an increasing number of leading countries in the aquaculture industry. The demand for high-quality seafood form these regions have expected to boost the market for high-quality aqua feed additives. The countries like China, India, Indonesia and other countries in these regions have an increasing demand for aqua feed additives owing to the flourishing aquaculture industry in the Asia Pacific region. These regions are the next potential market for the manufacturers of aqua feed additives. The manufacturers also have lucrative opportunities in these untapped markets as the aquaculture industry is growing at the exponential rate in these regions.

