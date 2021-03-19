Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, Saudi Arabia opened its doors to foreign tourists for the first time, pledging to provide e-visas and visas on arrival to visitors from 49 countries. The increased traffic was expected to provide a vital boost to AFH tissue and hygiene growth in coming years. Travel to Saudi Arabia had until now been almost entirely restricted to expatriate workers or those with business visas, and to religious pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The government was also investing sign…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Saudi Arabia opens its doors to foreign tourists for the first time in 2019, anticipating a boost in tourism that could drive growth of AFH tissue and hygiene

Huge development opportunities seen for the hospitality industry in 2019

Leading local brand Fine Solutions expands its presence in the AFH industry, while Kimberly-Clark’s premium brands gain inroads with growth of luxury hotels in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Key developments in 2019 include a plethora of new value-added product launches and intensified in-store and online marketing efforts to boost their sales

Multinational brands continue to play leading roles in retail tissue and hygiene, but private label and local brands are working hard to gain more traction

Prospects look positive, despite COVID-19 and drop in oil prices

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 12 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 13 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 14 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 15 Households 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 20 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019

Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019

Table 24 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 27 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

……. continued

