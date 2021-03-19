Dry Honey Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028

Global Dry Honey Market – Overview

One of the key reasons behind the growing popularity of dry honey among the masses is due to their health benefits. Dry honey is rich in anti-oxidants, has vital elements such as fructose and glucose, and is antimicrobial in nature. Dry honey also provides abundance of vital minerals such magnesium, sodium chloride, potassium, calcium, phosphate, and iron among others. It offers a soothing effect and aids in healing burns and wounds. In addition to this, dry honey allows in controlling the blood pressure of the body, helps in reducing the LDL cholesterol levels and enhancing the HDL cholesterol levels, and treating cough among small children.

Global Dry Honey Market – Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable development in the global dry honey market are given below:

In May 2016, Associated British Foods Plc. announced that the company has successfully acquired the complete ownership of Illovo Sugar Limited. This acquisition is expected to help in bolstering the product portfolio of Associated British Foods Plc. and also extend its reach in the region of South Africa.

In October 2019, VMG Partners announced that the company has launched a newly branded snacking platform, Velocity Snack Brands. The platform will incubate, acquire, and develop a portfolio of leading manufacturers in food brands including dry honey producers.

Global Dry Honey Market – Drivers and Restraints

One of the key trends that has been influencing the global dry honey market is of the advancements in detecting the adulteration of honey. The overall demand for dry honey is on the rise due to its long lasting shelf life. Moreover, the demand is also high because dry honey has nutritional value similar to that of raw honey. This have thus been some of the key driving factors for the high adoption of dry honey market. Another important factor for the growth of the market is the growing focus on development of techniques and methods to determine the parameters of honey adulteration. This strict parameters are expected to help in ensuring that products such as dry honey will have the same nutritional value as that of dehydrated raw honey. This is expected to further fuel the development of the global dry honey market in the years come.

There are several important benefits of using dry honey. Moreover, the use of dry honey in end-use application industries such as personal care products and cosmetics. Developments in those industries and subsequent booming demand for the products will thus help in driving the demand for the dry honey market.

Global Dry Honey Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, there are five key regions of the global dry honey market. These regions are Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, currently, the global dry honey market has been dominated by the North America region. The growth of the region can be primarily attributed to the growing colonization of honey bees resulting in higher amount of raw honey production. Moreover, growing consumption of nutritional and healthy dietary food products that uses dry honey is also helping the market to flourish further.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit a strong CAGR over the course of the given projection period. The growth of the regional market is expected to be driven by growing demand for dry honey products. Moreover, with the development of strong distribution channels in the region, the market is expected to witness a steady growth in coming years.

Market Segmentation

Product

Conventional dry honey

Organic dry honey

