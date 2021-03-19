All news

Global Aditya Birla Retail Ltd in Retailing (India) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aditya Birla Retail Ltd was one of the leading companies in grocery retailing in India in 2016. The company is well-known for its high-quality products and low prices. During the forecast period, the company plans to expand its footprint across the globe by increasing the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets it operates around the country during the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 Aditya Birla Retail Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

