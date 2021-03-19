Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Advanced packaging is a general grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, including 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out wafer-level packaging and system-in-package, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://healthcareguru.over-blog.com/2021/03/robot-assisted-surgical-systems-market-growth-opportunities-current-and-projected-market-size-recent-industry-trends-and-development

The global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market was valued at 14030 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18520 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging production and consumption in South Korea

ALSO READ :https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/file-sharing-software-market-competitive-landscape-key-vendors-gross-margin-by-forecast-to-2026

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

Flip Chip (FC)

2.5D/3D

Others

Flip chip is the most used type in 2019, with about 44.29% market share.

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics is the most important market, with market shares of 39% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/used-serviceable-material-usm-market-is-projected-to-register-a-cagr-of-nearly-7-during-the-forecast-period-of-2020-to-2024-2021-01-19

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amkor

SPIL

Intel Corp

JCET

ASE

TFME

TSMC

Huatian

Powertech Technology Inc

UTAC

Nepes

Walton Advanced Engineering

Kyocera

Chipbond

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

4.1.3 Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

4.1.4 Flip Chip (FC)

4.1.5 2.5D/3D

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Telecommunications

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.5 Medical Devices

5.1.6 Consumer Electronics

5.2 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Amkor

6.1.1 Amkor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Amkor Business Overview

6.1.3 Amkor Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Amkor Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Amkor Key News

6.2 SPIL

6.2.1 SPIL Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SPIL Business Overview

6.2.3 SPIL Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SPIL Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SPIL Key News

6.3 Intel Corp

6.3.1 Intel Corp Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Intel Corp Business Overview

6.3.3 Intel Corp Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Intel Corp Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Intel Corp Key News

6.4 JCET

6.4.1 JCET Corporate Summary

6.4.2 JCET Business Overview

6.4.3 JCET Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JCET Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 JCET Key News

6.5 ASE

6.5.1 ASE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ASE Business Overview

6.5.3 ASE Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ASE Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ASE Key News

6.6 TFME

6.6.1 TFME Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TFME Business Overview

6.6.3 TFME Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 TFME Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 TFME Key News

6.7 TSMC

6.6.1 TSMC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TSMC Business Overview

6.6.3 TSMC Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 TSMC Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 TSMC Key News

6.8 Huatian

6.8.1 Huatian Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Huatian Business Overview

6.8.3 Huatian Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Huatian Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Huatian Key News

6.9 Powertech Technology Inc

6.9.1 Powertech Technology Inc Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Powertech Technology Inc Business Overview

6.9.3 Powertech Technology Inc Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Powertech Technology Inc Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Powertech Technology Inc Key News

6.10 UTAC

6.10.1 UTAC Corporate Summary

6.10.2 UTAC Business Overview

6.10.3 UTAC Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 UTAC Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 UTAC Key News

6.11 Nepes

6.11.1 Nepes Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nepes Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.11.3 Nepes Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nepes Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nepes Key News

6.12 Walton Advanced Engineering

6.12.1 Walton Advanced Engineering Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Walton Advanced Engineering Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.12.3 Walton Advanced Engineering Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Walton Advanced Engineering Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Walton Advanced Engineering Key News

6.13 Kyocera

6.13.1 Kyocera Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Kyocera Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.13.3 Kyocera Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Kyocera Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Kyocera Key News

6.14 Chipbond

6.14.1 Chipbond Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Chipbond Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.14.3 Chipbond Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Chipbond Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Chipbond Key News

6.15 Chipmos

6.15.1 Chipmos Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Chipmos Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.15.3 Chipmos Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Chipmos Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Chipmos Key News

7 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105