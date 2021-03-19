Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Advanced packaging is a general grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, including 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out wafer-level packaging and system-in-package, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 2019 (%)

The global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market was valued at 14030 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18520 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Mitochondrial-myopathy-Market-Detailed-Analysis-Growth-Factors-Top-Key-Companies-Trends-and-Developments-2018-2023-03-03

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

Flip Chip (FC)

2.5D/3D

Others

Flip chip is the most used type in 2019, with about 44.29% market share.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/it-asset-management-software-market-size-top-companies-overview-report-forecast-to-2023

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics is the most important market, with market shares of 39% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aviation-beacons-technology-market-global-demand-business-growth-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-19

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amkor

SPIL

Intel Corp

JCET

ASE

TFME

TSMC

Huatian

Powertech Technology Inc

UTAC

Nepes

Walton Advanced Engineering

Kyocera

Chipbond

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

4.1.3 Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

4.1.4 Flip Chip (FC)

4.1.5 2.5D/3D

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Telecommunications

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.5 Medical Devices

5.1.6 Consumer Electronics

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Amkor

6.1.1 Amkor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Amkor Business Overview

6.1.3 Amkor Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Amkor Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Amkor Key News

6.2 SPIL

6.2.1 SPIL Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SPIL Business Overview

6.2.3 SPIL Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SPIL Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SPIL Key News

6.3 Intel Corp

6.3.1 Intel Corp Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Intel Corp Business Overview

6.3.3 Intel Corp Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Intel Corp Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Intel Corp Key News

6.4 JCET

6.4.1 JCET Corporate Summary

6.4.2 JCET Business Overview

6.4.3 JCET Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JCET Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 JCET Key News

6.5 ASE

6.5.1 ASE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ASE Business Overview

6.5.3 ASE Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ASE Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ASE Key News

6.6 TFME

6.6.1 TFME Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TFME Business Overview

6.6.3 TFME Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 TFME Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 TFME Key News

6.7 TSMC

6.6.1 TSMC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TSMC Business Overview

6.6.3 TSMC Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 TSMC Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 TSMC Key News

6.8 Huatian

6.8.1 Huatian Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Huatian Business Overview

6.8.3 Huatian Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Huatian Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Huatian Key News

6.9 Powertech Technology Inc

6.9.1 Powertech Technology Inc Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Powertech Technology Inc Business Overview

6.9.3 Powertech Technology Inc Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Powertech Technology Inc Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Powertech Technology Inc Key News

6.10 UTAC

6.10.1 UTAC Corporate Summary

6.10.2 UTAC Business Overview

6.10.3 UTAC Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 UTAC Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 UTAC Key News

6.11 Nepes

6.11.1 Nepes Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nepes Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.11.3 Nepes Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nepes Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nepes Key News

6.12 Walton Advanced Engineering

6.12.1 Walton Advanced Engineering Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Walton Advanced Engineering Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.12.3 Walton Advanced Engineering Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Walton Advanced Engineering Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Walton Advanced Engineering Key News

6.13 Kyocera

6.13.1 Kyocera Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Kyocera Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.13.3 Kyocera Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Kyocera Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Kyocera Key News

6.14 Chipbond

6.14.1 Chipbond Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Chipbond Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.14.3 Chipbond Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Chipbond Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Chipbond Key News

6.15 Chipmos

6.15.1 Chipmos Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Chipmos Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.15.3 Chipmos Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Chipmos Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Chipmos Key News

7 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105