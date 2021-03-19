Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Advanced packaging is a general grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, including 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out wafer-level packaging and system-in-package, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging in India, including the following market information:

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 2019 (%)

The global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market was valued at 14030 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18520 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : https://healthcareguru.over-blog.com/2021/03/healthcare-electronic-data-interchange-edi-market-to-witness-exponential-growth-by-2023.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

Flip Chip (FC)

2.5D/3D

Others

Flip chip is the most used type in 2019, with about 44.29% market share.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/advanced-process-control-market-demand-key-manufacturer-latest-technology-forecast-till-2023

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics is the most important market, with market shares of 39% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solid-state-relay-market-is-set-to-achieve-usd-178-billion-by-2025-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–omron-corporation-rockwell-automation-2021-01-19

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amkor

SPIL

Intel Corp

JCET

ASE

TFME

TSMC

Huatian

Powertech Technology Inc

UTAC

Nepes

Walton Advanced Engineering

Kyocera

Chipbond

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

4.1.3 Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

4.1.4 Flip Chip (FC)

4.1.5 2.5D/3D

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Telecommunications

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.5 Medical Devices

5.1.6 Consumer Electronics

5.2 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Amkor

6.1.1 Amkor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Amkor Business Overview

6.1.3 Amkor Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Amkor Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Amkor Key News

6.2 SPIL

6.2.1 SPIL Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SPIL Business Overview

6.2.3 SPIL Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SPIL Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SPIL Key News

6.3 Intel Corp

6.3.1 Intel Corp Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Intel Corp Business Overview

6.3.3 Intel Corp Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Intel Corp Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Intel Corp Key News

6.4 JCET

6.4.1 JCET Corporate Summary

6.4.2 JCET Business Overview

6.4.3 JCET Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JCET Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 JCET Key News

6.5 ASE

6.5.1 ASE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ASE Business Overview

6.5.3 ASE Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ASE Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ASE Key News

6.6 TFME

6.6.1 TFME Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TFME Business Overview

6.6.3 TFME Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 TFME Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 TFME Key News

6.7 TSMC

6.6.1 TSMC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TSMC Business Overview

6.6.3 TSMC Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 TSMC Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 TSMC Key News

6.8 Huatian

6.8.1 Huatian Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Huatian Business Overview

6.8.3 Huatian Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Huatian Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Huatian Key News

6.9 Powertech Technology Inc

6.9.1 Powertech Technology Inc Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Powertech Technology Inc Business Overview

6.9.3 Powertech Technology Inc Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Powertech Technology Inc Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Powertech Technology Inc Key News

6.10 UTAC

6.10.1 UTAC Corporate Summary

6.10.2 UTAC Business Overview

6.10.3 UTAC Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 UTAC Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 UTAC Key News

6.11 Nepes

6.11.1 Nepes Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nepes Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.11.3 Nepes Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nepes Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nepes Key News

6.12 Walton Advanced Engineering

6.12.1 Walton Advanced Engineering Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Walton Advanced Engineering Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.12.3 Walton Advanced Engineering Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Walton Advanced Engineering Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Walton Advanced Engineering Key News

6.13 Kyocera

6.13.1 Kyocera Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Kyocera Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.13.3 Kyocera Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Kyocera Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Kyocera Key News

6.14 Chipbond

6.14.1 Chipbond Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Chipbond Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.14.3 Chipbond Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Chipbond Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Chipbond Key News

6.15 Chipmos

6.15.1 Chipmos Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Chipmos Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Business Overview

6.15.3 Chipmos Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Chipmos Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Chipmos Key News

7 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Export Market

7.3.2 India Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Source of Imports

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105