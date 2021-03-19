Global Aluminum Door and Window Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aluminum Door and Window Market is valued approximately at USD 65.3 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of approximately 5.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Aluminum Door and Window have gained popularity over the years as they are highly durable, require little framework, are easy to clean and ensure high level of security. As per Livingwood Windows Ltd, a UK based company in 2017, aluminum windows and doors can last up to 30 years due to high resistance from the outside elements which decay the metal as compared to other frames. Due to easy cleaning and easier maintenance of the Aluminum doors and windows, it is chosen by many household, commercial buildings and hotels. Since these windows and doors are available in several colors and textures, they are sustainable to modern design choices which accelerates the growth of the market. Aluminum window and door frames are thermal efficient and can attain and lose heat easily up to 60% as per Livingwood Windows Ltd. In 2017, when the aluminum material used in the manufacturing of doors and windows is integrated with thermal break technology, it enhances acceptance of these windows due to high thermal efficiency and durability. Further, rise in industrialization and rapid urbanization in both developed and developing economies have boosted the growth of the market. For Instance: In 2018, as per United Nations 55% of the world’s population reside in urban areas which is estimated to increase up to approximately 68% by 2050. Moreover, rise of investments in infrastructural developments and trend for renovation of the old buildings have created opportunities for aluminum door and window market. For Instance: As per UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2017, from 2016-2030, investment of 3.8% of global GDP in infrastructure development would content the growth rates. However, overall costs of installation and material is higher than nominal window frames which may hinder the growth of Global Aluminum Door and Window Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Aluminum Door and Window market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to rise in the acceptability

of aluminum doors and windows. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in industrialization and rapid urbanization leading to rise in the construction sector in emerging economies such and Japan, India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aluminum Door and Window market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

YKK AP Inc. (US)

Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (US)

PGT Innovations (US)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (US)

Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)

Andersen Corporation (US)

Bradnam’s Windows & Doors (Australia)

Olsen Doors and Windows Limited (UK)

Fenesta Building Systems (India)

Geeta Aluminium Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aluminum Door

Exterior Door

Patio Door

Aluminum Window

Sliding Window

Bi-Fold Window

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aluminum Door and Window Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aluminum Door and Window Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aluminum Door and Window Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market Dynamics

3.1. Aluminum Door and Window Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market Estimates & forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aluminum Door and Window Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Aluminum Door

5.4.1.1. Exterior Door

5.4.1.2. Patio Door

5.4.2. Aluminum Window

5.4.2.1. Sliding Window

5.4.2.2. Bi-Fold Window

5.4.2.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market Estimates & forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aluminum Door and Window Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Residential

6.4.2. Commercial

Chapter 7. Global Aluminum Door and Window Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Aluminum Door and Window Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.2.1. U.S. Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.3. Europe Aluminum Door and Window Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.3.2. Germany Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.3.3. France Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.3.4. Spain Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.3.5. Italy Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Aluminum Door and Window Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.4.2. India Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.4.3. Japan Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.4.4. Australia Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.4.5. South Korea Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.5. Latin America Aluminum Door and Window Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.5.2. Mexico Aluminum Door and Window Market

7.6. Rest of The World Aluminum Door and Window Market

….. continued

