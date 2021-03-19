All news

Global Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Amorphous Ribbon is a new soft magnetic material. It is produced through the advanced technology of rapid solidification of molten metal at a cooling rate of about a million ℃/sec. During this process the metal is rapidly quenched as a form of ribbon with 25-35 μm thickness, and the micro-structure of the alloy is the amorphous due to the high quenching rate.

Amorphous Ribbon has many advantages, such as high permeability, high saturate induction, high electrical resistivity, high density, low core loss and good stability. It can replace the materials of silicon steel, permalloy and ferrite. It is widely used in electronics products that high accuracy and good stability are the most required.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amorphous Metal Ribbons in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market 2019 (%)

The global Amorphous Metal Ribbons market was valued at 725.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 929.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. While the Amorphous Metal Ribbons market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Amorphous Metal Ribbons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Amorphous Metal Ribbons production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Iron-Based

Cobalt-Based

Other Types

 

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Distribution Transformer

Electric Machinery

Electronic Components

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total South Korea Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

Qingdao Yunlu

Henan Zhongyue

China Amorphous Technology

Zhaojing Incorporated

Junhua Technology

Londerful New Material

Shenke

Orient Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

