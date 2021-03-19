Global Android TV Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Android TV is a version of the Android operating system designed for digital media players, set-top boxes, sandbars, and TVs and developed by Google. Serving as a replacement for Google TV, it features a user interface designed around content discovery and voice search, surfacing content aggregated from various media apps and services, and integration with other recent Google technologies such as Assistant, Cast, and Knowledge Graph.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Android TV in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Android TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Android TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Android TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Android TV Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Post-Operative-Pain-Management-Market-Latest-Trends-Demand-and-Analysis-2023-03-02

The global Android TV market was valued at 57220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 63440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Android TV market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Android TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Android TV production and consumption in Indonesia

ALSO READ :https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/hr-payroll-software-market-competitive-landscape-business-revenue-forecast-and-statistics

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Android TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Android TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55 inch

≥60 inch

42 inch is the most used type in 2019, with about 28.52% market share, followed by 55 inch with 25.76%.

Indonesia Android TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Android TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Family

Public

Demand of family occupied most of market share of about 81.25% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Android TV Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Android TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Android TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Android TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-ultrasonic-sensors-market-2021-covers-global-industry-share-size-gross-margin-future-trends-demand-business-insight-by-leading-key-players-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-19

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TCL

Hisense

Sony

Skyworth

Foxconn(Sharp)

Xiaomi

Haier

Panasonic

Changhong

Konka

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Android TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Android TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Android TV Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Android TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Android TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Android TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Android TV Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Android TV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Android TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Android TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Android TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Android TV Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Android TV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Android TV Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Android TV Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Android TV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 32 inch

4.1.3 40 inch

4.1.4 42 inch

4.1.5 55 inch

4.1.6 ≥60 inch

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Android TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Family

5.1.3 Public

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Android TV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 TCL

6.1.1 TCL Corporate Summary

6.1.2 TCL Business Overview

6.1.3 TCL Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 TCL Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 TCL Key News

6.2 Hisense

6.2.1 Hisense Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hisense Business Overview

6.2.3 Hisense Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hisense Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hisense Key News

6.3 Sony

6.3.1 Sony Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sony Business Overview

6.3.3 Sony Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sony Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sony Key News

6.4 Skyworth

6.4.1 Skyworth Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Skyworth Business Overview

6.4.3 Skyworth Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Skyworth Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Skyworth Key News

6.5 Foxconn(Sharp)

6.5.1 Foxconn(Sharp) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Foxconn(Sharp) Business Overview

6.5.3 Foxconn(Sharp) Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Foxconn(Sharp) Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Foxconn(Sharp) Key News

6.6 Xiaomi

6.6.1 Xiaomi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Xiaomi Business Overview

6.6.3 Xiaomi Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Xiaomi Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Xiaomi Key News

6.7 Haier

6.6.1 Haier Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Haier Business Overview

6.6.3 Haier Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Haier Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Haier Key News

6.8 Panasonic

6.8.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.8.3 Panasonic Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Panasonic Key News

6.9 Changhong

6.9.1 Changhong Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Changhong Business Overview

6.9.3 Changhong Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Changhong Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Changhong Key News

6.10 Konka

6.10.1 Konka Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Konka Business Overview

6.10.3 Konka Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Konka Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Konka Key News

6.11 TOSHIBA

6.11.1 TOSHIBA Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TOSHIBA Android TV Business Overview

6.11.3 TOSHIBA Android TV Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TOSHIBA Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TOSHIBA Key News

7 Android TV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Android TV Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Android TV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Android TV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Android TV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Android TV Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Android TV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Android TV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Android TV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Android TV Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Android TV Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Android TV Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Android TV Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Android TV Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Android TV Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Android TV Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Android TV in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Android TV Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Android TV Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Android TV Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Android TV Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Android TV Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Android TV Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Android TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Android TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Android TV Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Android TV Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Android TV Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Android TV Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Android TV Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Android TV Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Android TV Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Android TV Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. TCL Corporate Summary

Table 20. TCL Android TV Product Offerings

Table 21. TCL Android TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Hisense Corporate Summary

Table 23. Hisense Android TV Product Offerings

Table 24. Hisense Android TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Sony Corporate Summary

Table 26. Sony Android TV Product Offerings

Table 27. Sony Android TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Skyworth Corporate Summary

Table 29. Skyworth Android TV Product Offerings

Table 30. Skyworth Android TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Foxconn(Sharp) Corporate Summary

Table 32. Foxconn(Sharp) Android TV Product Offerings

Table 33. Foxconn(Sharp) Android TV Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105