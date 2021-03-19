Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

GPS anti-jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power radio frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS anti-jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Jamming Antenna in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Jamming Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anti-Jamming Antenna production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Nulling system is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 69.11% revenue share in 2019.

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military & Government

Commercial

The application of military & government is the major market with 91.73% market share in 2019, which projected to have a fast growth, at a GAGR of 6.29% from 2020 to 2026.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Novatel

Cobham

Mayflower

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Jamming Antenna Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Jamming Antenna Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Anti-Jamming Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Jamming Antenna Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Jamming Antenna Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nulling System

4.1.3 Beam Steering Systems

4.1.4 Civilian Systems

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Military & Government

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Raytheon

6.1.1 Raytheon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Raytheon Business Overview

6.1.3 Raytheon Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Raytheon Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Raytheon Key News

6.2 Rockwell Collins

6.2.1 Rockwell Collins Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

6.2.3 Rockwell Collins Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Rockwell Collins Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Rockwell Collins Key News

6.3 Novatel

6.3.1 Novatel Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Novatel Business Overview

6.3.3 Novatel Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Novatel Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Novatel Key News

6.4 Cobham

6.4.1 Cobham Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Cobham Business Overview

6.4.3 Cobham Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cobham Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Cobham Key News

6.5 Mayflower

6.5.1 Mayflower Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Mayflower Business Overview

6.5.3 Mayflower Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Mayflower Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Mayflower Key News

6.6 BAE Systems

6.6.1 BAE Systems Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

6.6.3 BAE Systems Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 BAE Systems Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 BAE Systems Key News

6.7 Thales Group

6.6.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Thales Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Thales Group Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Thales Group Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Thales Group Key News

6.8 Harris

6.8.1 Harris Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Harris Business Overview

6.8.3 Harris Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Harris Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Harris Key News

6.9 Hwa Create Technology

6.9.1 Hwa Create Technology Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hwa Create Technology Business Overview

6.9.3 Hwa Create Technology Anti-Jamming Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hwa Create Technology Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hwa Create Technology Key News

7 Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Anti-Jamming Antenna Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Anti-Jamming Antenna Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Anti-Jamming Antenna Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Anti-Jamming Antenna Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Anti-Jamming Antenna Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Anti-Jamming Antenna Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Anti-Jamming Antenna Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Anti-Jamming Antenna Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Anti-Jamming Antenna Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

….. continued

