Global Apparel and Footwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Azadea Group was founded in Lebanon in 1978, and first launched its operations in the United Arab Emirates in 1993. It is a premier fashion and lifestyle retail company which has more than 40 leading international franchise brands across the Middle East and North Africa. By the end of the review period it offered 47 franchised brands in channels such as apparel specialist retailers, home and garden specialist retailers, leisure and personal goods specialist retailers, media products stores and s…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Azadea Group Key Facts
Summary 2 Azadea Group: Operational Indicators in United Arab Emirates
Retail Operations
Summary 3 Azadea Group: Retail Operational Indicators in United Arab Emirates
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Azadea Group: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

