Global Apparel and Footwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Over the forecast period, MTI TOV will be a leading Ukrainian distributor with a wide portfolio of IT products and apparel and footwear. With a careful selective approach and due attention to innovations, the company will continue growing in share in apparel and footwear distribution specifically. The expansion of its chains of apparel and footwear specialist retailers is expected to continue, with a strong nationwide presence likely to be established in the mid-to-long term.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 MTI TOV: Key Facts
Summary 2 MTI TOV: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 MTI TOV: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Chart 1 MTI TOV: Intertop in Kyiv
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 MTI TOV: Competitive Position 2016

