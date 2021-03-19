All news

Global Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co in Soft Drinks (Egypt) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co, the owner of the Domty brand, went through an IPO in early 2016 and became a publicly listed company for the first time since its establishment in 1990. The company operates in both juice in soft drinks and dairy in the packaged food market, manufacturing a wide range of juice and cheese, all of which are offered at fair prices.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

All news

