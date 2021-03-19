All news

Global Aroma Bursa Meyva Sulari ve Gida San as in Soft Drinks (Turkey) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aroma Bursa Meyva Sulari is planning to concentrate on the most profitable categories over the forecast period. To this end, the company launched a product under the fast growing RTD tea category in 2016. Furthermore, it aims to increase its share in juice and bottled water through offering a wider product variety and further improving the quality of its products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

