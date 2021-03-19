Global Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

An artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) is an implanted device to treat urinary incontinence in men. The AUS is designed to supplement the function of the natural urinary sphincter that restricts urine flow out of the bladder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market 2019 (%)
The global Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device market was valued at 17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
AMS 800
Other

Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Man
Woman

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Boston Scientific
ZEPHYR Surgical Implants
RBM-Med
Silimed

