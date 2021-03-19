All news

Global ASA Copolymers Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile copolymer (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.

One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ASA Copolymers in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany ASA Copolymers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany ASA Copolymers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Germany ASA Copolymers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Germany ASA Copolymers Market 2019 (%)

The global ASA Copolymers market was valued at 971.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1136.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the ASA Copolymers market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ASA Copolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on ASA Copolymers production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany ASA Copolymers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Germany ASA Copolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Others

Germany ASA Copolymers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Germany ASA Copolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home Appliances

Sports and Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total ASA Copolymers Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total ASA Copolymers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany ASA Copolymers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Germany ASA Copolymers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LG Chem

Chi Mei Corporation

Ineos Styrolution Group

SABIC

Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.

KUMHO-SUNNY

Formosa Chemicals

NIPPON A&L

LOTTE Advanced Materials

  1. Schulman (LyondellBasell)

Romira

SAX Polymers Industries

Run Feng Sci.&Tech

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ASA Copolymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France ASA Copolymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

………..Continued

